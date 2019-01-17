Ocasio-Cortez to Teach House Democrats How to Tweet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will teach her colleagues in the House how to use Twitter more effectively…like the President. The 29-year-old Democrat from New York has two-point-four-million followers on Twitter, more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Today, she’ll be leading a discussion in the House on how to use Twitter as an effective messaging tool to connect with constituents, and “the importance of digital storytelling.” Trump reportedly has 57 million Twitter followers and Former president Obama has 104 million.

