ock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King to present Taylor Swift with AMA's Artist of the Decade award

This Sunday at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift will receive her Artist of the Decade Award from a true music legend: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King.

The hitmaking singer/songwriter, who wrote such classics as Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and James Taylor's "You've Got a Friend," and wrote and recorded hits like "It's Too Late," "So Far Away" and "I Feel the Earth Move," will give Taylor her trophy.

In a statement, Carole said she was "thrilled" to have the opportunity to honor Taylor, adding, "She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience. As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights.”

Other newly announced presenters include Dan + Shay, Chadwick Boseman, Regina King, Billy Porter, Tyra Banks, Paula Abdul, Cobie Smulders and Constance Wu.

As previously reported, performers on the AMAs include Taylor, Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone with rapper Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain.

