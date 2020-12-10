Of Course 2020 Would End With A Geomagnetic Storm

2020 has brought us hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, and a whole lot more. Now we’re closing out the year with a magnetic storm. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued after a massive explosion on the Sun’s surface hurled a wave of electromagnetic energy towards the Earth. Solar weather can interfere with things like radio signals and GPS positioning. It also results in a wave of northern lights – which were visible much farther south than normal on Wednesday and Thursday night – even into parts of Oregon, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. What else can 2020 throw at us before this year finally ends?