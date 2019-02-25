Off-duty Deputy Attacked at Woman’s Home by her Ex-Boyfriend

A Broward County deputy is currently recovering in the hospital after he was allegedly attacked by a woman’s ex-boyfriend while visiting her home.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at 2380 Somerset Drive in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the report, the off-duty deputy was inside the woman’s home when her ex-boyfriend somehow gained access into the home and attacked him.

Authorities responded to the scene around 3:30 AM after receiving a call relating to the attack and found the deputy seriously injured.

The deputy was taken to Broward General Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

So far, further information on the suspect and the victims have not been released by police.

The incident is still under investigation.