Off-duty police officer shot dead in parked vehicle

Saturday morning, an off duty police officer was shot to death while sitting in a parked vehicle with another man, who was critically injured.

The men, both 23, were shot in Chicago’s River North neighborhood around 3:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police say that two individuals approached the parked vehicle with a weapon and opened fire on the two men before leaving the scene on foot, Fox News reports.

The officer died after getting shot in the chest, arm, and mouth, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man who was reportedly shot in the chest and arm was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Chicago police have reportedly already questioned ‘persons of interest’ in the case.

