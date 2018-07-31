Authorities in Miramar, Florida have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a police officer who was caught chasing down the officer as she fled from him during a domestic assault.

According to the report, Officer Ashley Abreu and her ex-boyfriend Roberto Zaldivar were involved in a domestic dispute over cheating allegations at their home, when Zaldivar reportedly put his hands on Abreu.

Fearing for her safety, Abreu then fled her home in her police cruiser but was followed by Zaldivar.

A witness traveling on I-75 saw the incident unfold and began recording when he realized there was something wrong.

“To me, by everything that I observed, they knew each other by the way the officer reacted, the way the driver of the sedan reacted, that’s just what I observed. I guess that’s what made my alarm raise even more because it was an unusual situation. That’s not something that an officer handles every day, someone that they know. So, I was like, let me call 911 just in case,” Conley told WPTV.

Zaldivar has since been arrested and charged with battery by strangulation and burglary with assault or battery.

The post Officer Chased Down by Ex-boyfriend After Fleeing Domestic Assault appeared first on 850 WFTL.