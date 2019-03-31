Officers Arrest Suspect in SC College Student’s Death

Police in South Carola have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of 21-year-old college student Samantha Josephson.

Hunters found Josephson’s body off a dirt road on Friday afternoon in Clarendon County, about 65 miles southeast of Columbia.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, officers arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland early Saturday. One of them noticed Rowland driving a black Chevy Impala, the same kind of car Josephson is shown entering in surveillance video after leaving a bar early Friday morning. The officers captured Rowland after he tried to run. They then noticed what appeared to be blood in his car.

Holbrook adds, “We believe … that she simply mistakenly got into this particular car thinking it was an Uber ride She opened the door and got into it and departed with the suspect driving.”

Rowland is being charged with murder and kidnapping. It is unknown whether he has an attorney at this time.

