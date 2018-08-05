Officers on leave after fatal shooting in Delray Beach

Delray Beach Police were called early Saturday morning to a home after reports of a man threatening his mother.

Police responded to a man with a gun who was threatening his mother at 6:30 a.m. and continued to communicate with him for over an hour. Close to 8 a.m. he ran out of the house flashing his gun, with one officer responding firing in response.

The man, 38-year-old John Randolph, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This wasn’t the first run in with the law for Randolph, he was booked in Palm Beach County Jail for battery on a person 65 years or older, carrying a concealed weapon while unlicensed and possession of prescription drugs with an unlabeled container.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the incident and have put Officers Christine Suarez and Tremayne Barnes on paid administrative leave.

