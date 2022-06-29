Official Byrds photo book, featuring commentary from surviving members, to be released in September

BMG Books

An official release date has been announced for The Byrds: 1964-1967, a deluxe photo book focusing on influential rock band The Byrds‘ early years that features contributions from the group’s three surviving original members — Roger McGuinn, David Crosby and Chris Hillman.

The 400-page book, which will be published on September 30, features over 500 images taken by such acclaimed photographers as Henry Diltz, Jim Marshall, Linda McCartney and Barry Feinstein, as well as photos from Columbia Records’ archives and the personal archives of the band’s original manager.

The Byrds: 1964-1967 includes commentary from McGuinn, Crosby and Hillman, who share their recollections about the group, which pioneered folk rock, psychedelic rock and country rock.

The project marks the first time that McGuinn, Crosby and Hillman have all worked together since recording a few new songs for The Byrds’ 1990 retrospective box set.

Four versions of the book are available: a standard version, a deluxe limited edition, a super deluxe limited edition and a super deluxe limited edition that comes with a fine-art print.

Copies of the deluxe edition are signed by McGuinn and Hillman, and the super deluxe limited editions are signed by all three surviving Byrds members. The book can be preordered now at ByrdsBook.com.

“I loved being in The Byrds,” says Hillman. “And as crazy as we all were at times, when we were on our game, we soared, we flew high and mighty. I think we all shared a private belief and a strong faith that this was going to work. And it worked so well.”

Adds McGuinn, “Being in The Byrds was a detour to my dream of being a folk singer. It was a very special detour, and one I will always hold close to my heart.”

