Official companion book for 'The Beatles: Get Back' documentary to be published in August 2021

The official Beatles book that will serve as a companion to the upcoming Peter Jackson-directed documentary The Beatles: Get Back will be published on August 31, 2021, and can be pre-ordered now.

Like the film, which will premiere on August 27 of next year, the book — also titled The Beatles: Get Back — focuses on the January 1969 recording sessions that yielded the Fab Four’s final studio album, 1970’s Let It Be.

The 240-page volume features transcribed conversations with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr conducted during the making of the Let It Be album and movie, as well as more than 200 photos, most of which are previously unpublished.

As previously reported, Jackson created The Beatles: Get Back documentary using 55 hours of unseen footage shot during the making of the Let It Be film and album. Where the Let It Be film focused on tense moments between the band members during the sessions, Get Back is expected to present a more positive profile of the group’s relationship at that time.

The book features images snapped by the two official photographers hired for the Let It Be project — Ethan A. Russell and McCartney’s soon-to-be-first wife, Linda, then known as Linda Eastman.

During the making of Let It Be, The Beatles were interviewed and captured working on new songs at London’s Twickenham Film Studios and at their own new Apple Studios. The group also famously performed an unannounced concert on the roof of its Apple Corps office building, which became the final show the band ever played.

The Beatles: Get Back will be the group’s first official standalone book released since 2000’s The Beatles Anthology. You can check out a trailer at The Beatles’ YouTube channel.

