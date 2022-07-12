Official David Bowie doc, ‘Moonage Daydream,’ confirmed to premiere in September

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Moonage Daydream, the first David Bowie documentary to be officially sanctioned by his estate, has gotten a release date.

According to DavidBowie.com and Bowie’s social media pages, the film will open on September 16 in IMAX cinemas and other theaters around the world. A new official poster for the flick has also been unveiled.

As previously reported, Moonage Daydream was written and directed by Brett Morgen, whose previous films include The Kid Stays in the Picture, the Rolling Stones documentary Crossfire Hurricane and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. The new movie is described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.”

Moonage Daydream will feature Bowie’s own narration and includes unseen footage and performances as well as unheard music. The film includes 47 musical tracks, mixed from the original recordings. David’s longtime friend, collaborator and co-producer Tony Visconti, is serving as the musical producer of the project.

Billboard recently reported that the movie will get its TV premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023.

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream debuted in May. You can watch it now on YouTube.

