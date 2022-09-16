Official David Bowie documentary, ‘Moonage Daydream,’ premiered today

Courtesy of NEON

Moonage Daydream, the David Bowie documentary that’s the first movie about the late rock legend to be officially sanctioned by his estate, premiered today in theaters around the world.

As previously reported, Moonage Daydream, which was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Brett Morgen, includes previously unseen footage and performances of the late rock legend, as well as unheard music, and features Bowie’s own narration.

The movie is described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.”

The film includes 47 musical tracks, mixed from the original recordings. David’s longtime friend, collaborator and co-producer Tony Visconti served as the musical producer of the project.

Visit MoonageDaydream.film to find out where the movie is playing in the U.S. and Canada.

A companion soundtrack album also was released today via digital formats, a two-CD version will follow on November 18.

Billboard recently reported that the movie will get its TV premiere on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023.

