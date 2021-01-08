Official David Bowie TikTok account launches, Bowie's widow posts birthday tributes to her late husband

Jimmy King/David Bowie Estate

Today, on what would have been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday, the late rock legend’s music catalog has been made available on the TikTok video social-media platform.

The new Bowie TikTok channel is now live, and features a variety of his official music videos spanning his five-decade-long career.

In addition, a special Bowie playlist featuring such classic tracks as “Heroes,” “Space Oddity,” “Let’s Dance,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Life on Mars?” and “Ashes to Ashes” is available now on the TikTok Sounds page.

Then, this Sunday, which is the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s death, TheStarman hashtag challenge — #TheStarman — will be launched. To take part, members of the TikTok community are encouraged to celebrate the influential artist’s life and work by posting clips of them recreating his many iconic looks set to his 1972 song “Starman.”

In other news, Bowie’s widow, Iman, marked her late husband’s 74th birthday today by posting a couple of tributes to him on her social media pages.

The first homage features a quote from 19th century poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever.”

The second tribute is a shadowy black-and-white photo of Bowie showing him singing onstage.

Both posts were tagged with the hashtag “#BowieForever.”

Bowie died of liver cancer at age 69 on January 10, 2016.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.