News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

Official “Friends” Merch!

Yesterday, Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxLisa KudrowMatthew PerryMatt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer joined forces on Instagram to . . . announce the first-ever official “Friends” merch collection.
 
It’s a limited edition thing for “four weeks only.”  The prices range from $20 for mugs to $50 for hoodies, and the designs were inspired by “iconic scenes” from the show’s first three seasons.  A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

Check out the rest!  CourteneyMatthew, Matt, and Lisa
For more, hit up this link.