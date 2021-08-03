Yesterday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer joined forces on Instagram to . . . announce the first-ever official “Friends” merch collection.

It’s a limited edition thing for “four weeks only.” The prices range from $20 for mugs to $50 for hoodies, and the designs were inspired by “iconic scenes” from the show’s first three seasons. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

