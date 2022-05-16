Official ‘Seinfeld’ Coffee Is Here!

The official ‘Seinfeld’ Coffee Collection has just launched exclusively online.

The coffee comes in four different blends each inspired by the show’s characters.

Jerry’s Diner Blend, Kramer’s Giddy Up, George’s Serenity Now, and Elaine’s Little Kicks sell for $28 for the collection at BeanBox.com

Who makes your favorite coffee? Are you a Jerry, a Kramer, a George, or an Elaine?