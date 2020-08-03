Official video for Rolling Stones' 1974 collaboration with Jimmy Page, "Scarlet," premiering Thursday

Credit: Edward Cooke

An official music video for the rare 1974 Rolling Stones track “Scarlet,” which features contributions from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and late Traffic/Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, will premiere this Thursday, August 6, at 2 p.m. ET on The Stones’ YouTube channel.

Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Irish actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the clip, will deliver a special introduction prior to the screening of the video. The clip was directed by the video-directing duo Us, and was filmed during a socially distanced shoot at the famous London hotel Claridge’s. You can check out a preview of the video now at YouTube.

Mescal is best known for his lead role in the Hulu series Normal People, for which he’s received a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Scarlet,” which was issued as a digital single and via streaming services last month, is one of three previously unreleased tracks that will be featured on the upcoming expanded reissue of The Rolling Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup.

The reissue, which will be released on September 4 and can be pre-ordered now, will be available in multiple configurations and formats, including a super deluxe three-CD/DVD or four-LP/DVD box set, a deluxe two-CD or two-LP collection, and single CD, LP and cassette editions.

“Scarlet was recorded in October 1974, in Ronnie Wood‘s basement studio at his U.K. residence.

