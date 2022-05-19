Officials Have Found The Johnny Cash “Leaker” Shooter

A 38-year-old man in Arkansas has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting a hole in a water tower. There was a mural of Johnny Cash on the tank . . . and the hole is positioned to make it look like he’s relieving himself. Officials have arrested Timothy Sled for shooting the 50,000-gallon water tank in Kingsland, Arkansas. He’s been hit with 2 felony charges, 1-for criminal mischief and another for impairing the operation of a vital public utility. Chief Deputy at Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department Gary Young says they were led to Sled after an investigation that included local surveillance and there’s still a possibility a second person will be arrested. City officials estimate that the city is losing an estimated 30,000 gallons of water each day, which is about $200 a day. It will cost around $5,000 to repair the tank, which is a lot for a small town.

Here’s a link to the story:

https://www.tmz.com/2022/05/18/man-arrested-shooting-johnny-cash-water-tank-kingsland-leak/