Officials in London Find 3 Explosive Packages Near Transportation Hubs

British counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after 3 small explosive packages were located near three major London transport hub.

Officials say the packages had been sent to buildings at or near the Heathrow Airport, the London City Airport, and the Waterloo train station.

At least one of the packages was said to have burst into flames when staff opened it, however, no one was injured in that incident.

The first package was delivered to a building near the Heathrow Airport around 9:55 am local time. When the staff opened the package, it immediately burst into flames. Authorities were then called to the Waterloo station at 11:40 am local time, in reference to a strange package that had been delivered to them. Staff members did not opened the package and officials were able to make the package safe.

Officials were notified about the third package 30 minutes later that was delivered to at City Aviation House, a building near London City Airport. Staff members reported the package but did not open it. Officials were able to also make that package safe.

All transportation hubs in the area have now been notified about what officials believe is a “linked series.”

Transportation in the area is running as scheduled despite being on alert.