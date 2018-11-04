Oh, Behave!! Austin Powers 4 IS COMING!

Hey Baby!!! Mike Meyer says our favorite International Man of Mystery is going to be back at it again!

The former SNL star says that a fourth installment of the movie is coming to the big screen. At the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, Myers said that Austin Powers 4 is in the works and he teased that one of his legendary characters would be making a comeback.

He told Digital Spy: “The [fourth Austin Powers] movie… it’s looking good. They take a long time to write, they always have.”

Where has Austin Powers been? Myers explained that he had three kids over the last 6 years and that was where his attention was focused.

But we all must be wondering – what will they do about “Mini Me” now that Verne Troyer has passed away?