Oh, I Can Eat Bacon?! Then This Diet Is For Me! #KetoDiet

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: A view the candied bacon being served during Greenmarket Brunch presented by Lifeway Kefir hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian at The Biergarten at The Standard on October 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

I have been hearing about this diet for a long time (first time was on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Vinnie was being dubbed the Keto Guido!) Other celebs like Kim Kardashian to Lebron James have all shown love for the high fat, low-carb Ketogenic diet.

The diet supposedly forces your body to burn fat instead of sugar but if you’re thinking of “going keto” check out what can and can’t have!

Keto eaters can dine on meats (including bacon!!!! That is music to my ears), seafood, fats & oils, nuts, high-fat dairy (did someone say cheese!!!!), low carb veggies and low sugar fruits.

In exchange for all of that cheese and bacon, Keto eaters will have to give up grains & carbs (that means bread & pasta), potatoes, sugar, fruits high in sugar and low-fat products.