Really? This is a little crazy. Balenciaga is going to start selling stiletto crocs!! They debuted at a virtual fashion show online the other day. And yes . . . they’re more or less just regular Crocs with a massive high-heel on the back. They’re part of Balenciaga’s 2022 spring collection. So it might be a while before you can buy them. And no word yet on price. But a few years back, they sold PLATFORM Crocs that cost $850. What do you think of these shoes?