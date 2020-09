Sebastian Bach is bored. Very bored. So, the former Skid Row frontman said he decided to kill some time by recording an oldie, but goodie. He posted a video of himself singing Steve Perry’s 1984 solo hit, “Oh Sherrie”. In the past, Bach has credited Perry with helping him expand his vocal range. Perry is also famous of course for his days with the band Journey. Have you picked up any new hobbies in the past few months?