OH! So It Was Gwyneth Who Made Yoga Popular. Give Me A Break Girl!

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop pop Dallas Launch Party in Highland Park Village on November 20, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images for goop)

GWYNETH PALTROW thinks she’s the one who made yoga popular. Quote, “I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak.'”

Does Gwynnie not realize how we make fun of her for her ridiculous claims?! You can read the full story here.

But here is a good highlight of her self importance:

“Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’

“And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.'”