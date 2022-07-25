Ohana Encore festival, which was to have featured Alanis Morissette, has been canceled

Courtesy of Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Encore, the companion weekend to the Pearl Jam frontman’s Ohana Festival, has been canceled.

No official announcement was made, but the Ohana website no longer lists the Encore event. Additionally, the festival’s FAQ section states that tickets that have been purchased for Ohana Encore will be automatically refunded.

According to Spin.com, ticketholders received an email saying that Ohana Encore was canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Ohana Encore was set to take place October 8-9 in Dana Point, California, and was to have featured headlining performances by Vedder and Alanis Morissette on the first day, and The Black Keys and HAIM on the second.

Ohana Festival, meanwhile, will be held in Dana Point from September 30 to October 2, and will include performances by Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Pink, founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current group The Dirty Knobs, Jack White, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard.

