Ohio Bank Mass Shooter had Arrest Record in South Florida

A gunman accused of shooting and killing four people in Cinncinati yesterday morning has and arrest record in South Florida.
Broward County jail records show 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez once lived in Lake Worth and had a long wrap sheet.
Charges included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving without a driver’s license and marijuana possession according to police records.
Police say yesterday Santa Perez opened fire at a loading dock with a handgun, then entered a bank’s lobby and got into a shootout with officers.
Four people were killed, including Santa Perez.

