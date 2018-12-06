Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School After She Bullied Classmate

An Ohio dad’s lesson on bullying has the Internet in a frenzy after he shared a video of his daughter walking to school as punishment after she was suspended for bullying.

Matt Cox of Swanton said his 10-year-old daughter, Kirsten, had been kicked off the school bus twice for bullying another student and as a result, he had to drive her to school. He wanted to teach his daughter a lesson.

“A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their children to school in the morning. Or even bus rides to school in the morning. All of that is a privilege and should be treated as such. So today my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school in 36-degree weather,” Cox said. Cox followed behind his daughter in his vehicle.

Some social media users applauded the father for taking action while others said this was shameful and a bit extreme. The father later updated a post on Wednesday saying his daughter had learned her lesson and all was well.