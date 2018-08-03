The Ohio State University announced that its Board of Trustees formed a “special independent board working group related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer.”

This group includes current trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate.

Also on the panel are former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart.

The special working group will direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice and assist with communication to the full board on the matter.

Defending national champion Alabama is ranked number-one in the preseason top-25 college football Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide received 61 of the 65 first-place votes following their second championship in three years.

Clemson is ranked second, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn round out the top-10.

Central Florida, coming off its perfect 13-and-0 season, is ranked 23rd to begin the year.

The post Ohio State Forms Group to Direct Meyer Inquiry, OSU Ranked 3rd in Coaches Poll appeared first on 850 WFTL.