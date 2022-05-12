Old Names Are Making A Comeback

We’re going to save you $10-thousand! You don’t need a baby namer, you have us!! A genealogy website called FindMyPast says that according to their research, old names that might seem outdated tend to get trendy again after about 100 years. So names that were cool in the 1920s are about to be cool again.

The Top 10 old-school girls’ names that could be trendy again soon are: Joan . . . Mary . . . Margaret . . . Dorothy . . . Gladys . . . Irene . . . Iris . . . Elsie . . . Ada . . . and Mabel.

The Top 10 for boys are: Ronald . . . Arthur . . . Robert . . . Albert . . . Freddie . . . Edward . . . Archie . . . Ernest . . . Isaac . . . and Harris.

Do you like any of these names?