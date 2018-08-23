Old Navy Bringing Plus Size Collection To Stores

Old Navy wants everyone to feel welcome no matter what size you are.
Old Navy has announced that they are going to add their plus-size collection to 75 of their stores.
The company has offered plus-sizes online since 1994 but now sizes 16 to 30 will be available at select stores.
