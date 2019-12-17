Olivia Newton-John And John Travolta Have “Grease” Reunion

The flashback of all flashbacks happened over the weekend.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John re-created their roles of Danny and Sandy from Grease. The film was released in 1978.

The two dressed up as the characters at an event. Newton-John tweeted a photo and said, “First time in costume since we made the movie.”

Newton-John and Travolta met fans and answered questions after screening their classic film at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Friday night.

