The flashback of all flashbacks happened over the weekend.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John re-created their roles of Danny and Sandy from Grease. The film was released in 1978.
The two dressed up as the characters at an event. Newton-John tweeted a photo and said, “First time in costume since we made the movie.”
Newton-John and Travolta met fans and answered questions after screening their classic film at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Friday night.
What Grease character do you most identify with?
Olivia Newton-John And John Travolta Have “Grease” Reunion
