Olivia Newton-John ‘Curious’ About ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Olivia Newton-John was a guest on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. Andy Cohen asked her about the rumor of a Grease prequel called, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Olivia didn’t know anything about it but said she was curious. Andy also asked her about the rumor that back in the day Elvis was said to be courted for the scene Frankie Avalon did. Olivia said she hadn’t heard that rumor either. Safe to say Olivia minds her own business because she was not up on any tea. Which movie was better Grease 1 or Grease 2? Do you think a Grease prequel works in 2020?