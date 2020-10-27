Olivia Newton-John Defends Ending Of “Grease”.

It’s a question for the ages: Is the ending of “Grease” anti-feminist?

I mean, Sandy is the ultimate good girl, but ultimately she has to go all bad and raunchy . . . and even take up SMOKING . . . to land the lead greaser Danny.

Well, OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN doesn’t see it that way. She says, quote, “It’s a movie. It’s a story from the ’50s where things were different.

“Everyone forgets that, at the end, he changes for her, too. There’s nothing deep in there about the #MeToo movement.”

She adds, quote, “It’s just a girl who loves a guy, and she thinks if she does that, he’ll like her. And he thinks if he does that, she’ll like him. I think that’s pretty real. People do that for each other. It was a fun love story.”

(Daily Mail)