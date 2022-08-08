Olivia Newton-John passes away

ÂMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 16: Olivia Newton-John during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Runon September 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The annual event, now in it’s sixth year, raises vital funds to support cancer research and wellness programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Victoria. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Singer and movie star Olivia-Newton John has passed away. She was 73-years-old.

Her husband announced she died peacefully Monday morning at her California home surrounded by friends and family.

While no cause of death was given the Grease star had a 30 year battle with breast cancer.