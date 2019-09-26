Olivia Newton-John says she never asked “Why me?” during cancer battle

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS Sunday MorningOlivia Newton-John is opening up about her ongoing battle with breast cancer in a new interview for CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend.

Despite battling the illness for the third time, the 71-year-old says she’s never felt anger about her diagnosis.

“No. ‘Why me?’ has never been a part of it,” she says. “But I never felt victimized...Maybe deep down I knew there was a reason or a purpose for it, or maybe I needed to create one to make it okay for myself. Because it’s – again, it’s a decision: ‘How am I gonna deal with it?’”

And Olivia intends to deal with it in a positive way. She says even knowing the survival rate of people with stage four cancer, she’s made the decision that she’s going to beat those statistics.

“I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful,” she says. “I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on livin’ it.”

She admits she thinks about death, just like any other person, but she doesn't let it consume her.

“I try not to think about it too much,” she says. “But I try to meditate and be peaceful about it and know that everyone I love is there, so there’s something to look forward to.”

