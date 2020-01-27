Olivia Newton-John shares optimistic update on breast cancer diagnosis

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Olivia Newton-John isn't letting her battle against breast cancer get her down.

According to People, the Grease star spoke openly about her diagnosis while attending a charity dinner hosted by the Australian diplomacy program G'Day USA on Saturday and shared a positive update with fans while the organization was raising money for Australian wildfire relief.

"I'm winning over it well and that's how I see it," the four-time Grammy winner revealed to reporters. "I don't think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I'm getting stronger and better all the time! I'm doing well!"

In addition to raising money for wildfire relief, Newton-John hopes that she can inspire other women who are fighting breast cancer.

The "Physical" singer added, "Life is a gift and I've had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer." The star has her own wellness and research center in Melbourne, Australia.

Also in attendance during the interview was her Grease co-star John Travolta, who lavished Newton-John with praise.

"Olivia is a survivor and she's smart and she’s got a lot of life in her and I think she looks at it from the glass half-full always and that’s her beautiful, natural approach towards life," said Travolta. "I think we all need to do that."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but it returned in 2013. The singer discovered in 2017 that it had metasticized and spread to her bones.

