Olivia Newton-John teaming with Crunch Fitness for a “Physical” 40th anniversary world record attempt

Michelle Day

It’s the 40th anniversary of Olivia Newton-John‘s smash hit single, “Physical” — and the album of the same name — so what better way to celebrate than to get people all around the world to hit the gym?

Olivia is teaming with Crunch Fitness to host a global group fitness event on October 20: An attempt to set the world record for the most people performing lying lateral leg raises simultaneously. Why that particular move? Because it’s featured in Olivia’s iconic “Physical” music video.

Also in October, a “Physical” TikTok challenge, featuring moves choreographed by a Crunch Fitness expert, will launch.

Crunch members and non-members can sign up to participate in the world record attempt at CrunchPhysical40th.com. While you’re there, you can also enter to win a trip for two to LA, where you’ll spend the day at Universal Studios and meet Olivia via Zoom. You’re encouraged to donate to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund for cancer research when you enter.

The partnership also involves the online apparel company ThirdLove, which is launching a line of activewear designed to fit every body.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Crunch and ThirdLove for this special 40th anniversary of Physical,” says Olivia in a statement. “Both brands fit perfectly for ‘getting physical’ and I’m thrilled that they are helping raise money and awareness for my ONJ Foundation Fund, [which supports] pioneering research into plant medicine for cancer.”

