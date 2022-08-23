Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, pays tribute to her late mother

ABC Audio

Chloe Lattanzi, the daughter of late legend Olivia Newton-John, is paying tribute to her mother two weeks after her passing.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to discuss why grief is so painful by sharing a quote from author Jamie Anderson.

The quote reads, “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest.”

The quote ends with, “Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Lattanzi captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

The singer has regularly been paying tribute to her late mother since news of her passing broke earlier this month. Lattanzi recently shared a highlight reel of Newton-John and thanked the people who pieced the video clips together.

“Thank you @olivianewtonjohnvideos for these beautiful moments you put together. Thank you for your love,” she wrote. “My mama and I would always look at your page together. You brought back so many wonderful memories for her.”

Newton-John died on August 8 after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 73.

