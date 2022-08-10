Olivia Newton-John’s daughter pays tribute to her mom: “My life giver, my teacher”

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Olivia Newton-John‘s only child, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, is paying tribute to her late mother, calling the beloved actress and singer “my life giver” and “my teacher.”

Chloe, who Olivia shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Tuesday alongside a clip from the music video of their duet, “Window in the Wall,” which was released last year.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” Chloe, 36, began. “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.”

“You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed,” she concluded in the caption. “I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Last year, Olivia told ABC Audio why she’d chosen to make the song — which is about trying to find common ground — a duet with her daughter, explaining, “When I heard the song, I thought of her … it was a knowing, for me, that that’s how it needed to be.”

Olivia died Monday at the age of 73. The Grease star’s husband, John Easterling, revealed her passing in a statement posted to her social media pages.

Chloe reacted to the loss of her mother at the time by taking to Instagram and sharing a slideshow of photos of the two of them throughout the years.

Three days before her mother’s death, Chloe posted a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend.”

