Olivia Newton-John’s family feels they’ve had “supernatural” encounters with her since her death

L-R: Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling, Olivia Newton-John; Sam Tabone/WireImage

Olivia Newton-John died a year ago on Tuesday, August 8. And while her daughter and her husband miss the iconic singer, actress and activist every day, they say they’ve not only felt her presence since she’s been gone — they’ve seen it, too.

Speaking to People magazine, Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, says, “Two weeks after she passed, my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there, floating by his head, was a little blue orb.”

Chloe says the orb was the same color as an aquamarine pendant necklace Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, had once given to the Grease star, which she’d subsequently given to Chloe. Amazingly, Chloe says Olivia predicted that she’d visit her family in this manner.

“Mom and I had talked years back. We’d watch these paranormal shows, and I’d say, ‘You gotta show up for me,'” Chloe says. “And she was like, ‘I’ll show up as one of those orb things.’”

And Chloe isn’t the only one who’s experienced this. Easterling says two months ago, he traveled to Peru — where the two got married — with Olivia’s ashes to hold a private ceremony. When he took a picture, he says, “This blue orb is right between my eyes.” He adds, “It’s been a supernatural year.”

John and Chloe plan to continue Olivia’s activism: They’ll be leading the annual fundraising walk the singer did in her home city of Melbourne, Australia, to raise money for her Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

“It’s an honor,” says Chloe. “I know it’s going to be really hard emotionally, but I’m excited to do this for her.”

