Olivia Newton-John’s posthumous duets album is out now

A posthumous album compiling the late, legendary Olivia Newton-John‘s all-star duets is out now.

Just the Two of Us — The Duets Collection Volume One, features some new and never-before-released duets, alongside previously released tracks and songs that have been available digitally, but never before on CD or vinyl. Olivia’s duet partners on the collection include Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Richard Marx, Michael McDonald, Barry Gibb, John Travolta, Jon Secada and Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

Of note, Olivia’s duet with Dolly Parton on “Jolene,” from September 2021, was Olivia’s final recording before her death in August 2022. It was released digitally in February, but is now available on CD and vinyl for the first time.

Olivia’s duet with Mariah Carey on the Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You” was taped at Mariah’s Live in Australia TV special years ago, but it’s never been released before this.

In a statement, Mariah says, “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You.’ This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

Here’s the track listing for Just the Two of Us:

“Suddenly” (Featuring Cliff Richard)

“Jolene” (Featuring Dolly Parton)

“Act Of Faith” (Featuring Michael McDonald)

“Window In The Wall” (Featuring Chloe Lattanzi)

“Take A Chance” (Featuring John Travolta)

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” (Featuring Paul Anka)

“Face To Face” (Featuring Barry Gibb)

“I Honestly Love You” (Featuring Jim Brickman)

“The Best Of Me” (Featuring David Foster)

“True To Yourself” (Featuring Vanessa Amorosi)

“Lost Inside Your Heart” (Featuring Jon Secada)

“I’ll Come Runnin’” (Featuring Tina Arena)

“Never Far Away” (Featuring Richard Marx)

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” (Featuring Kelly Lang)

“Stone In My Pocket” (Featuring Amy Sky & Nielsen Chapman)

“Love Is A Gift” (Featuring Delta Goodrem)

“Hopelessly Devoted To You (Live)” (Featuring Mariah Carey)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.