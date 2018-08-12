Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former “Apprentice” star and former presidential advisor said on Sunday that she secretly recorded conversations she had in the White House, including her firing by the chief of staff, John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Omarosa shared parts of her conversation with Kelly, playing it on the air when she appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to promote her new book, “Unhinged,” which will be released next week. In the recording, Kelly refers to Omarosa having “difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.” White House officials pushed back immediately.

“The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Sunday.

The Situation Room is a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). The nation’s most important foreign policy decisions are made and there’s a sign outside the room that states that electronic devices are prohibited.

The post Omarosa Says She Secretly Taped Her Firing appeared first on 850 WFTL.