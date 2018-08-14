Omarosa “Snaps” at Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Uncomfortable

Watch the full, uncomfortable, interview with “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie and Omarosa.

President Trump is firing back at former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman for claiming that she’s heard tapes of him using a racial slur.
On Twitter, Trump said Apprentice creator Mark Burnett told him there are no such tapes.
He added that he’s never had that word in his vocabulary.
The President also called Omarosa wacky and deranged.
Omarosa is preparing to release a tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House.

