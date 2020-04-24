OMG! New NKTOB!!! With Tons Of Special Guests!!

The New Kids On The Block have a new song to keep you going during the pandemic. I’M DYING!!!

How did the song come together? Donnie Wahlberg said, “We were just talking and fans were asking about new music and I just threw out maybe one of our musical friends is hearing this and will send us a song. Literally, an hour later a song was in my phone via text, a music track, and I sat right there at the table and just started writing ‘House Party.'”

House Party features Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature, Jordin Sparks, and Big Freedia.

The video shot from people’s homes features Ken Jeong, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Mark Wahlberg, Kid N Play, and D-Nice.

What song has kept you inspired during these times? Do you like this one?