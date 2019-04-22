On Disney Night, 'American Idol' reveals its top eight as Uché and Dimitrius go home

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessLast week, after America failed to vote them into the top 10, the American Idol judges picked Uché, Dimitrius Graham and Alyssa Raghu as wild cards, giving them another chance. Sunday night, Alyssa won over the viewers well enough to make it to the top eight, but Uché and Dimitrius were once again left out in the cold, and were eliminated.

Ryan Seacrest announced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie would have the ability to save one contestant, but they could only use that save once before the finale. When asked if they wanted to use their save on either Uché or Dimitrius, Katy asked how many shows they had left. When Ryan told her there were three or four shows left, Lionel announced they were "holding" their vote -- which meant goodbye to the two singers.

Uché's chances of making the top 10 were likely hurt by the fact that he sang "I2I," from A Goofy Movie, a song that none of the judges -- and likely the audience -- were familiar with. Dimitrius gave an emotional performance of "You'll Be in My Heart," from Tarzan, dedicated to his mom, but it wasn't enough to sway the voters.

That means your top eight are Madison VanDenburg, Walker Burroughs, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Wade Cota, Laci Kaye Booth, Alyssa Raghu, Laine Hardy, and Alejandro Aranda.

Sunday night's show was Disney Night and to mark the occasion, Katy Perry dressed as Ursula from The Little Mermaid, complete with purple makeup and a dress with tentacles. Actress Rebel Wilson was the mentor, and reigning American Idol champ Maddie Poppe and her boyfriend, runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, made a special appearance to sing "A Whole New World."

American Idol season four champ Carrie Underwood also appeared in a spot, wishing the contestants good luck and reminding them to enjoy every moment of their American Idol journeys.

Here's what the top eight sang:

Alejandro Aranda -- “Remember Me,” from Coco

Alyssa Raghu -- “Colors of the Wind,” from Pocahontas

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon -- “Candle on the Water,” from Pete’s Dragon

Laci Kaye Booth -- “I See the Light,” from Tangled

Laine Hardy -- “Oo-De-Lally,” from Robin Hood

Madison VanDenburg -- “How Far I’ll Go,” from Moana

Wade Cota -- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” from Toy Story

Walker Burroughs -- “When She Loved Me,” from Toy Story 2

Of note: After Laine's performance, Katy said, "Remember when I said you could win it this time? Don't NOT believe that."

In addition, Luke praised Laci for "becoming a Disney Princess right in front of our eyes," while Lionel called Walker's spot "about as close to a perfect performance as I could ever think of."

All the judges raved over Wade's performance, which he enhanced by writing "ANDY" on the sole of his boot, just like Andy does to Woody in Toy Story. They praised Jeremiah for being a "total pro," and complimented Madison on the notes she hit during her performance.

Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, ABC will air a two-hour special called American Idol: Meet Your Finalists, which takes a deep dive into each finalist and their story. The special will include new, never-before-seen songs, stories, performances and footage from the show, as well as a look back at this season's favorite moments so far.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Television and ABC News.

