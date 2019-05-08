On "Good Morning America," Katy Perry talks wedding shoes & crazy Met Gala costumes

ABC NewsDuring her appearance Wednesday morning on ABC's Good Morning America, Katy Perry was all about fashion, head to toe.

First, the American Idol judge showed off the whimsical new line of shoes from her KP Collection, including scented sandals and a shoe that looks like a cheeseburger. Then the talk turned to which shoes Katy might wear when she walks down the aisle with her fiance, Orlando Bloom.

"Someone decided to put up with me for the rest of my life!" Katy said triumphantly. As for the shoes, she admitted, "Well, I guess I should get started on that! I haven't figured that part out."

"We're definitely, like, enjoying the moment," she added. "But I figure if I do [design a shoe], it would probably have something to do with flowers and blooming."

The audience responded to that with a collective "Awww."

Katy also dished on the crazy costumes she wore to Monday's Met Gala and the after party -- including her red carpet chandelier outfit.

"I had to really walk a straight line," Katy said about moving in the outfit, which weighed 40 pounds. "I wanted to say hi to all of my friends but, I mean, even if someone looked at me for long enough I would start to teeter...I was nervous I was going to timber at one point!"

As for her cheeseburger costume, which she wore to the after party, she said it was easier to walk in that one, but she ended up on the floor on purpose.

"I'm kind of a practical joker, so all night, I would kinda fall down a little bit, like '[I] can't get up!'" she laughed. "And everybody was like, 'Oh, no there's a cheeseburger down in the corner!' and I'd be like, 'It's part of the act.'"

