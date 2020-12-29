On Harry & Meghan's podcast, Elton John reveals what's been a "lifesaver" for him in 2020

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

As a friend of the late Princess Diana and her sons, it’s no surprise that Elton John is one of the guests on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan‘s holiday special podcast, which is now available.

In fact, Elton’s one of several high-profile podcast guests, including Tyler Perry, James Corden, Stacey Abrams, Deepak Chopra, tennis star Naomi Osaka and chef José Andrés. In his part of the podcast, which looks back on 2020, Elton notes that he’s been concerned about his health during the pandemic, given that he’s “73 years old, and semi-diabetic.” However, he does give credit to a certain ubiquitous piece of technology for helping him persevere.

“Y’know, I’m a recovering alcoholic, so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday,” Elton reveals. “I connect with my friends, who I’ve known for about 30 years in the program, and that’s great. And if it hadn’t been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would have done. I really don’t…it’s been a lifesaver.”

Elton also shares his hopes for the coming year.

“I hope after this awful pandemic has passed and we can go back to some sort of normality, that we have become better people and I hope for healing,” he says. “It’s been an awful time for people, people have lost loved ones, people who had lost their businesses, they’ve lost work…so I hope that we can heal in 2021.”

By Andrea Dresdale

