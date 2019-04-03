On his 80th birthday, Marvin Gaye gets a commemorative stamp

Legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye is being remembered today with a commemorative postage stamp on what would have been his 80th birthday.
The stamp is apart of the 2019 Music Icons Collection and took several years to get approved.
The stamp selection honors people that have made extraordinary contributions to American society.
You won’t be able to buy the stamps individually, they will be sold in panes of 16.
Will you be purchasing a Marvin Gaye stamp?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brace Yourselves. Game of Thrones Oreos Are Coming While We Got The List Of 2019 Hurricane Names, The UK Is Going Crazy For Potential Baby Names For The Newest Royal! Come on Kelly! You’ve Got Nothing To Worry About! We’re Going To Love Your New Talk Show! Who would have thought Zac Efron would go from High School Musical to Ted Bundy in his career?﻿ A Kid Trades His Xbox For A Car! Here’s Another Avengers Trailer!
Comments