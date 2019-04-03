On his 80th birthday, Marvin Gaye gets a commemorative stamp

Legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye is being remembered today with a commemorative postage stamp on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The stamp is apart of the 2019 Music Icons Collection and took several years to get approved.

The stamp selection honors people that have made extraordinary contributions to American society.

You won’t be able to buy the stamps individually, they will be sold in panes of 16.

Will you be purchasing a Marvin Gaye stamp?