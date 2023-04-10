On This Day, April 10, 1970: Paul McCartney publicly “quits” The Beatles

On This Day, April 10, 1970 …

Paul McCartney publicly “quit” The Beatles via a press release for his first solo album, in which he says he has no plans for new Beatles music or any future songwriting with John Lennon. Lennon, who’d left the group months ago but agreed to keep quiet about it, was reportedly furious.

In December of that year McCartney filed a lawsuit to formally dissolve the band’s partnership, which was officially dissolved by an English court in January 1975.

As for that first solo release, McCartney, it went to number one in the U.S. McCartney later formed the band Wings, releasing seven albums. He went on to have huge solo success, releasing 18 solo records.

