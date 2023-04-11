On This Day, April 11, 1981: Eddie Van Halen marries Valerie Bertinelli

On This Day, April 11, 1981 …

Eddie Van Halen married One Day at a Time actress Valerie Bertinelli eight months after meeting her at a concert in Shreveport, Louisiana.

They welcomed their first and only child, Wolfgang, in 1991, but the marriage didn’t last and Bertinelli filed for divorce in 2005. Despite the end of their marriage, the pair remained close over the years. In fact, Bertinelli and Van Halen’s second wife were both at his side when he died in 2020.

As for Wolfgang, he went on to follow in his father’s footsteps. He performed with his dad in Van Halen from 2006 to 2020 and also fronts his own project, Mammoth WVH, which released their self-titled debut in 2021.

