On This Day, April 14, 2009: George Harrison gets a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On This Day, April 14, 2009…

Beatle George Harrison, ﻿who passed away in November, 2001, was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was attended by Harrison’s widow Olivia and son Dhani, along with the late rock star’s famous friends, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow, Eric Idle, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and more.

The star, at 1750 Vine Street, was the 2,382nd star on the Walk of Fame.

